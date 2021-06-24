Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

AV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised shares of Aviva to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of AV opened at GBX 414.90 ($5.42) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 407.56. The company has a market cap of £16.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57).

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87).

Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

