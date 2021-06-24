Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Ciena by 7.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ciena by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 17.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIEN opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $175,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,349 shares of company stock worth $1,762,781. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

