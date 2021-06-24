Aviva PLC Purchases 150 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $219.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.10 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

