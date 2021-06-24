Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $328.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

