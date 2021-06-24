Aviva PLC Sells 75 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Lear by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lear by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $177.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.86. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

