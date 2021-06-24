Axiom Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4,065.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $906,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,819,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.