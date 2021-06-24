Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys 3,594 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 110.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $178.21. 116,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,169,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

