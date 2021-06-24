Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,179.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,016 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.0% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,561,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,038,000 after purchasing an additional 186,241 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 180,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 720,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 54,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.92. 113,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

