Axiom Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 7,534.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,986 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 457,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,201,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.08.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

