Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $360.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,355. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.02 and a 1-year high of $361.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.43.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

