Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,721 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1,115.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.40. 115,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,016,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

