Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Down to $158.76

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $158.76, but opened at $155.29. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $159.50, with a volume of 166 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.35. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $847,823 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.