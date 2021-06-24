Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) versus Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Critical Contrast

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -899.65% -68.88% -60.56% Axcella Health N/A -71.16% -50.54%

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 39.01 -$30.15 million ($3.06) -3.57 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$56.53 million ($1.78) -2.39

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Ayala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Axcella Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89

Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.58%. Axcella Health has a consensus target price of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 261.76%. Given Axcella Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Axcella Health beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It also develops AXA4010, a hematology product candidate; and AXA2678, a muscle product candidate. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

