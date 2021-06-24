Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 50,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 56,146 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 316,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.98. 394,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,710,094. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

