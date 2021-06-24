Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 141.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 53,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.83.

NOW stock traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $556.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.50 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,678 shares of company stock worth $17,437,589. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

