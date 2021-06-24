Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

NYSE:BLK traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $863.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,122. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $851.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $528.63 and a 12 month high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

