Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $55.66. 435,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,819,432. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $224.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

