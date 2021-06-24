B. Riley Initiates Coverage on SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SKIL opened at $9.76 on Thursday. SkillSoft has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

