Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Trading Down 7.1%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $30.55. 401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

