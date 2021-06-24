Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 323,470 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 2,587.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,470 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $37,953,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $5,449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,121,000 after acquiring an additional 87,443 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,707,760.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.67 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.