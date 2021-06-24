Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.35 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

