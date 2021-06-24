Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $62.40 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

