Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,933 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

NYSE REZI opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.