Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after purchasing an additional 203,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,247,000 after purchasing an additional 504,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,062,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

