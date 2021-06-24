Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 218.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Ball by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ball by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

NYSE:BLL opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $67.10 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

