Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bally’s reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BALY. Truist upped their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 in the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,900,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $337,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BALY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,986. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76. Bally’s has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.07 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

