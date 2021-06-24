Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $11,980,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $121.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.41. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

