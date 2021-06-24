Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys Shares of 935 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $324.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.83. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.51 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.20.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.