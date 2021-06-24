Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,892.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $37,340,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

CMA stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.