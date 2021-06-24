Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,385 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FE. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

NYSE FE opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

