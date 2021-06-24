Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 29,825 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,825 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $81.14 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

