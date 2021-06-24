Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $344,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,523 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SEA by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,122,000 after acquiring an additional 104,291 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in SEA by 693.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $178,679,000 after acquiring an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SEA by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $280.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $286.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

