BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,349,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXS opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BXS shares. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

