Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,745,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,283,288 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,653,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 654,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,932,949. The stock has a market cap of $348.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

