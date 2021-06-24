Bank of America Upgrades UGI (NYSE:UGI) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $51.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday.

UGI stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. UGI has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, analysts predict that UGI will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 112,636 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

