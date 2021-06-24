Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 196,507 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of New York Community Bancorp worth $14,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 170,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 947.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB opened at $11.07 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

