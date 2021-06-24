Bank of Montreal Can Has $13.41 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,607.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,329 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,302. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks stock opened at $364.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.48. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $374.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

