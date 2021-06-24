Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 675,265 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 806,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,959,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,972,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.31.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

