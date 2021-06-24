Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 42,705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.18% of Arch Resources worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arch Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after purchasing an additional 396,151 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,660,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,042 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 107,316 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $3,917,000.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.22.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

