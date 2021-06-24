Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,896 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.73% of Perficient worth $14,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of PRFT opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

