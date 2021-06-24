Bank of Montreal Can Sells 20,180 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.23% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,656,000 after acquiring an additional 220,052 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,204,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after acquiring an additional 142,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 113,146 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 287,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 68,580 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of OEC stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.