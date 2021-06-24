Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Paycom Software worth $155,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $365.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

