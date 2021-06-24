Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 35.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 611,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $149,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after buying an additional 1,089,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,157,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,445,000 after buying an additional 116,681 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

