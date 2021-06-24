Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $140.82 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,516,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $140,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKR stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

