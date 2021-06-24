Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $156.15 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,477,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 362,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $156,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,062,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 374,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PVH by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,105,000 after buying an additional 203,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $107.77 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.