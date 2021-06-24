Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,516,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $140,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 728,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 156,846 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Baker Hughes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 352,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 878,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

