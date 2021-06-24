Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $153,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,120,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,388,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,202,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of J stock opened at $131.91 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.