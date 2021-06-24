Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of MercadoLibre worth $157,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,532.76 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $941.44 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,944.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,440.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.06.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.