Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,998,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.30% of Invesco worth $151,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IVZ opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

