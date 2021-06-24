Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Fair Isaac worth $145,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,348 shares of company stock valued at $25,537,617. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $496.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.